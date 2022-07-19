Funeral services for Mr. Larry Wayne Mullican, age 80 of Knoxville, formerly of Hillsboro, will be conducted on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Bro. Martin Bowlin officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, from 5 – 7 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Mullican passed away on Sunday after an extended illness.
Mr. Mullican was born on July 20, 1941, in Hillsboro, TN, to the late Willie Hubert and Georgia Tompkins Mullican. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. Mr. Mullican was a member of the Hillsboro Masons, the Coffee County Air Foilers, and a deacon for many years at the Hillsboro First Baptist Church. He enjoyed tending his flower beds and is known as a truly loving and faithful husband and father.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mullican is preceded in death by his brother, Randy Mullican, sister-in-law, Billie Smith Mullican, and niece, Patty Mullican. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Daniel Mullican; son David Mullican and his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Jennifer Sparkman and her husband, Michael “Sparky”; grandchildren, David Wayne, Jr., Branden Tyler Mullican, Chasity Nichole Carlton and her husband, Jake, Cooper, Dustin, Matthew, William, Nate, and Zoe McKinney; great grandchildren, Arya, Abigail, and Jaxxon Carlton; several extended family members, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mullican family.
