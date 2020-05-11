Larry R Baker of Hillsboro, TN. passed this life on Friday, May 8, 2020 at
the Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester at the age of 66. Memorial
Services will be announced at a later time.
Mr. Baker, the son of the late Lloyd and Margaret Chitwood Baker, was born
in Franklin County. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed working on cars,
riding motorcycles and building model cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Freida Baker of Hillsboro; son, Joshua Baker
(Brandy) of Manchester; daughters, Amanda McCune (Doug) of Bell Buckle and
Brandy Murphy (Jammy) of Manchester; brothers, Glenn Arthur Baker of
Hillsboro and Roger Baker (Debbie) of Manchester; sister, Mary Kimbrell of
Tullahoma; nine grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
