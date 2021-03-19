Larry Dale Broadrick, passed away peacefully at his home in Raus on March 18, 2021. He was surrounded by numerous family members and friends. If you have ever walked into the doors of Builder’s Supply you were indeed greeted by the man in the overalls. Larry worked as an outside salesman for Builder’s Supply for nearly 50 years, and recently retired to relish in farming, fishing, family, and watching the Roll Tide. Larry is a 1971 Graduate of Tullahoma High School and was a celebrated and honored Wildcat Athlete, playing both football and basketball. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Broadrick; daughter, Lori Timmis (Bryan) of Knoxville, son, Ken Allgood (Naomi) of Estill Springs, and daughter Angela Tooley Borgarello (Oscar) of Dallas, TX. He was born on December 20, 1952 to the late Ralph Broadrick Sr. and Elsie Garner Broadrick. He was preceded in death by sisters, Lillian Hogan and Helen Mangrum and brother, Ralph Broadrick Jr. He is also survived by sisters, Edna Moore, Betty Paris, Nellie Inglish (Don); brothers, Ben Broadrick (Phyllis), Leonard Broadrick (Patsy), Sammie Broadrick (Carol), and Harvey Broadrick (Nancy). He leaves behind 8 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and 1 Red-Headed Great-Granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 21 st , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-5:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 5:00pm with Richard Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.