Mr. Larry Andrew Johnson, 74, passed away Saturday
February 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Manchester, Tennessee on
July 6, 1947, to Ewin L. Johnson and Naomi Gold Johnson Sanders who
preceded him in death along with his wife, Joann Gregory Johnson;
brothers-in-law, Thomas Gregory & Charles Gregory. He was a US Army veteran serving in the 101st Airborne and a member of the First Church of the
Nazarene, Manchester, Tennessee. He was Vice President of Product
Development and Gaming for Comdata Corp before his retirement. He
previously had worked for the Federal Reserve, Truck Stops of America and
American Express. He is survived by his brothers, Justin (Victoria)
Johnson, Old Hickory, Tennessee, Nelson (Wanda) Johnson, Lithia, Florida;
niece, Shannon (James) Skelton, Lithia, Florida; nephew, Jason (Jason)
Johnson, Nashville, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Carla Glenn, Springfield,
Tennessee and Dot Johns, Hillsboro Tennessee; niece Kari Gregory; nephews,
Raymond Victor Motley, Toby Gregory Joshua and John Glenn; close friend,
Susan Henderson and family; other great nieces, nephews and family also
survive. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday in the Chapel of
Central Funeral Home with Minister Jonathon Amspaugh officiating with
burial to follow in the Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors.
Visitation: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Friday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennessee.
Larry Andrew Johnson
Mr. Larry Andrew Johnson, 74, passed away Saturday