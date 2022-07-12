Mrs. Laquetta Shirae Bratcher, age 67 years, 7 months, and 11 days, was born on November 28, 1954, to the late Herbert Ray and Shirley Jean Walker Stewart in Vero Beach, FL. She enjoyed gardening and going to the beach with her family before her declining health. Mrs. Shirae greatly loved watching her grandchildren at their sporting events and taking care of them and so many extended family members’ children. Family members say she “loved big”, and “everyone is family”.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shirae is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Libby and her sister, Tanya Swinson. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Kettrell Bratcher; children, Shonta Gilley and her husband, Robert, Amber Haley and her husband, Richard, and Ricky Bratcher; grandchildren, Robbie, Sydney, and Alexa Gilley, Jaden, and Casen Conlee, Addalen Haley, and Dallin and Skyler Bratcher; brother, Ray Butch Stewart, and sister, Star Little; her dog, “Tucker”; several extended family members and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 2 PM in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Lewis Johnson officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Shirae passed away at her home on Saturday, July 9.
