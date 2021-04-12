Lanny “Man” Leon Buchanan departed this life on Wednesday April 7th, 2021 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born on August 18th, 1966 in Shelbyville, TN, to the late Joseph Earl Buchanan and Renaecker Jean Britton Arnold.
As a member of the A & B Gospel Soul Singers and The New Traveling Stars, he sang about his love and relationship for Jesus. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. And every softball season, you could catch him at Dave King Park as a fair and beloved umpire.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Murray. He leaves to honor his memory: a devoted wife of 33 years, Phillisa Buchanan, two daughters, TaCcara (Tommie) Norwood, Ta’Neesa Buchanan, and one son, AnTwan (Ashley) Buchanan; three grandchildren, Ja’vionne and A’ja Buchanan and Thompson Norwood. He is also survived by his stepfather, Horace Wilson Arnold; five brothers, Mitchell (Pam) Buchanan, James “Pop” Buchanan, Ken (Karmen) Buchanan, Ken Arnold, and Ricky Brandon; five sisters, Marilyn (Eddie) Sanders, Felicia (Mark) Anthony, Iwanda Buchanan, Christa (Michael) Alexander, and Shirley (Glenn) Sutton; three Godchildren, Darryl McGee, Jr., Elijah and Araya Buchanan and a host of extended nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Buchanan will be conducted on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2PM in the chapel of Manchester Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Sutton as the Eulogist. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage South Community Credit Union.