Lane Allen Frame, age 12 of Manchester, passed away on September 21, 2020,
in Frankfort, MI. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, September
27, 2020, in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Bro. James Campbell
and Pastor Mike Rigsby officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Blanton’s
Chapel cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon until
time of service on Sunday.
Lane was born on November 13, 2007 to Steve Frame and Jennifer Luke in
Tullahoma, TN. He was a student at Coffee County Middle School. He loved
skateboarding, playing video games, listening to his music, and the Star
Wars Legos.
Lane is survived by his dad, Steve Frame and Misty Seagroves; mother
Jennifer Luke; his loving and devoted “Nanny”, Debbie Frame; brothers,
Trey, Cody, and Aden Frame, Dylan and Brycen Seagroves; sisters, Emily
Kimmons, Chey, Avery Seagroves, and Mary Wolfrem; several aunts, uncles,
cousins, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Frame family.