LaKeia Shonbra Ashby was born February 1, 1979 to the late Wanda Ashby and Kevin Jones.
She entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 30, 2020.
KeKe, as she was affectionately called, was loved by everyone that knew her. She enjoyed playing cards, hanging out with family and friends, and going to Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Ashby; grandmother, Cleo Ashby; and a host of Aunts and Uncles.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted sister, Kejuan Shepard; two nieces, NaKiya Eakins and NaKavia Edmiston; stepfather, Joe Kenneth March.
LaKeia Shonbra Ashby
