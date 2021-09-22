Mrs. Krista Lee Winstead Kochans, age 50, of Manchester, TN, passed from his life on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in
Nashville, TN.
Mrs. Kochans was born in Tullahoma, TN, to her parents Steven H. Winstead
and Pamela Faye Fletcher Winstead. She loved slow pitch softball, riding
and cruising around, and going to the beach. Mrs. Kochans also loved
watching the TV series *Supernatural. *She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Mrs. Kochans was preceded in death by an aunt, Rantha Elsadie; grandmother,
Nedia Mora; grandfathers, Andrew Lee Fletcher Jr. and William “Harold”
Winstead.
Mrs. Kochans is survived by her husband of 18 years, Jim Kochans; daughter,
Kaedyn Raye Kochans; parents, Steven and Pamela Winstead; sisters, Karrah
Elaine Winstead and Klarisa Faye Winstead; nephew, Tyler Lee Walker;
grandparents, Christine Cantrell Fletcher and Mary Elaine Midgley Winstead;
best friends, Tracey Yates Adams, Ashleigh Jones, and Chris Thompson;
several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and loved ones.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from
12:00pm until 3:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 3:00pm with
Bro. Gene Bagby officiating. Burial will follow in Welker Cemetery in
Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com