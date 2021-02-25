Mrs. Kirstin Nicole McDole Nunley, 21, along with her unborn son, Maddox Liam Nunley, passed away Thursday February 18, 2021 from injuires they received in a automobile accident. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 13, 1999.
Her daughter, Neveah also died Wednesday February 24, 2021 as a result of
the accident.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Dean Nunley; son, Braxton Matthew
McDole; daughter, Aria Nicole McDole; parents, Chris and Cathy Mays;
grandparents, Jamie and Mary McDole; brothers, Christopher and Kaden Mays;
uncle, Doc McDole.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday in the funeral home chapel with
Minister Charlie Shrum officiating with burial to follow in the Burketts
Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM Friday, 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Saturday at Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, Tennessee. www.laynefuneralhome.com