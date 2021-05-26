Kimberly Rochelle Johnson, daughter of Ted Johnson and Anna Johnson of
Tullahoma passed into the arms of her Lord on Monday May 24, at her
residence in Nashville. Known as ‘Kim’ by family and friends,
she died from heart failure as a result of treatments for a brain tumor.
Born in Tullahoma on June 22, 1973, Kim graduated from Tullahoma High
School. She attended Belmont University and graduated with a bachelor’s
degree in finance. Before her illness, Kim was employed by the General
Board of Discipleship as a marketing and social media manager.
Kim was preceded in death by paternal grandparents John and Iola Johnson of
Manchester and maternal grandparents A.J. and Regenia Reese of Tullahoma.
In addition to her parents she is survived by several aunts, one uncle and
several cousins.
While in high school and college, Kim played clarinet in the band and spent
some time with the Nashville Symphony. She loved cats, music, movies and
books. She especially enjoyed studying the Bible. Although she had several
Bibles at her disposal, Kim treasured the Bible she received as a gift for
her high school graduation. She enjoyed praise and worship at her church.
During the pandemic shutdown of services at the church building, she stay
involved with online worship, Bible study and weekly devotional sessions by
phone with her mother.
Kim had fond memories of her time at the library. In lieu of flowers, the
family requests making donations to the Lannom library for the organization
to purchase items which support the library. Send contributions (in memory
of Kimberly Johnson) to Coffee County Lannom Library, 312 North Collins
Street, Tullahoma TN 37388.
A private service with the immediate family is planned.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family.