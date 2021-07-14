Mr. Kim Alan Rogers, age 62, of Morrison, TN, passedfrom this life on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in McMinnville, TN. Mr. Rogers was born in Battle Creek, MI, to his late parents Vernon Rogers and Hazel King Rogers. He worked for Yorozu for 10 years as an engineer and he received his engineering degree from Michigan State University. Mr. Rogers enjoyed
anything to do with the outdoors including camping, canoeing, and hunting. He enjoyed being with his wife and fur babies and his family. Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife of 6 years, Gale Rogers; brother, Rodney (Jackie) Dye and family, Keith Rogers and family; sisters, Lasondra Wetherill and family and Sandy (John) Mayes and family; beloved dogs, Jake, Lacy, Layla, Coda, and Kringle. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Rogers residence. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
Kim Alan Rogers
