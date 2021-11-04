Kiara Lee Parker, age 15, of Tullahoma went to be with her heavenly father
Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was born May 11, 2006 to Terri Parker and
Justin Mason. Kiara was a high spirited teenager that loved life to the
fullest. She enjoyed creating make-up, hair and dancing videos on TikTok.
Kiara attended Tullahoma High School where she was studying cosmetology.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, November 6th at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m.
Sunday, November 7th in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
Brother Allen Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Kiara is survived by her mother, Terri Parker; father, Justin Mason
(Breonna); grandparents, Donald and Hazel Parker and Herman and Teresa
Mason; 10 brothers and sisters; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and
friends; and her special yorkiepoo, Drako.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.