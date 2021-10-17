Kevin Lance Dale, age 33, passed this life on October 5, 2021 at his
residence in Tullahoma. He was the son of Clinton Dale and Margaret Dougall
Dale. He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret. He accepted Christ
and was baptized at Shepard Street Pentecostal Church. He attended church
at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Kevin loved basketball, playing his
Xbox, listening to music and most of all he loved his family and children.
He leaves to mourn his memories: Father, Clinton Dale; wife, Jasmine Dale;
children, Aiyanna, Kyan, Akyra and Kylar Dale; siblings, Karen Williams,
Kijuan Dale, Shanique Dale, Adonia Dale, Shantel Dale and Kerry Dale;
Nephew, Ayden Dale; special niece, Niyah Maxwell; sister and brother in
law, Janequa (Otavius) Johnson, Joseph (Jarel) Nixon, Jacob Nixon, Justice
Nixon, Jordan Nixon, Nefftia (Billy) Pruitt, Antionette (Eric) Johnson,
Summer Niles and Paris (Danny) Pierre.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on October 16th at
Dave-Culbertson Funeral Home. Chapel Services will follow with Evangelist
Sernobia Mcgee officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.