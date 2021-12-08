On November 24, 2021 Kevin Daniel Stewart left his earthly home in
Manchester Tennessee and reunited with his mother Ima Jean, brother David
Luke, and grandson Jacob Jr. in their heavenly home. Born to his parents,
Ima Jean Ruth Stewart and Rev. Phillip Harland Stewart on September 27,
1952 in Ceres, California, Kevin was raised in the Central Valley where his
dad was an Assembly of God minister and a plasterer. Kevin attended local
schools graduating from Ceres High School in 1970. He was an avid athlete
playing high school football, basketball, baseball and track. He was chosen
as the sole recipient in Ceres High School Inaugural Hall of Fame for the
class of 1970. He played football at Modesto Junior College and at New
Mexico Highlands University where he was awarded a football scholarship.
Kevin married his high school sweetheart Judith Ann Smith on May 20, 1972
and they had two sons Joshua born in 1972 and Jacob born in 1978. Kevin
spent his career as a plasterer and built his own business which followed
him when he moved his family from California to Oregon, Arkansas, Texas and
Tennessee. A man of strong faith Kevin deeply loved his family and nothing
was better than the time he spent with them sharing his love of God, sports
and fishing. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Judy and
their sons Josh (Dora) and Jake (Jamie); their grandchildren Emily (Jacob),
Kacy, Joshua, Max, and great grandchildren Ella, Hudson, Addilyn, and
Porter. Kevin was much beloved by his surviving 97-year-old Father (Rev.
Phillip); his brothers and sister, many nieces and nephews, as well as so
many friends. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation
with the family will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 4:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 1:00pm from the chapel
of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
in Tullahoma, TN. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com
