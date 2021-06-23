Kennie Ray Jones of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, June 17, 2021
at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 54. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1 pm at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Ragsdale Cemetery.
Family will receive friends and family from 11 am until the service time.
Kennie, a native of Warren County, was the son of Billy Joe Jones and
Evelyn Pack/Warren. He enjoyed fishing, working on lawn mowers and
tinkering with electrical equipment. He is preceded in death by his
brother, Timothy Jones and his step-father, Danny Warren Sr.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Angie Jones of Tullahoma; sons, Johnny
Jones of Shelbyville, Nathan, Austin, Ryan and Seth Jones all of Tullahoma;
daughter, Melissa Jones of Columbus, OH; brother, Danny Warren (Emily) of
Flat Creek; sisters, Shelia Lightfoot (Quinn) of Estill Springs, Sandra
Gwinn Warren of Shelbyville and two grandchildren, Alyssa and Sierra.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be
made to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
