Mr. Kenneth Woodrow Hawks, age 67, of Morrison, TN, passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Thomas – West in Nashville, TN. Kenneth was born in Detroit, MI to the late Woodrow and Hazel Hawks. He was a farmer, and loved scuba diving, flying airplanes, and traveling. He was an avid cook and a devoted family man. Kenneth never met a stranger and loved to talk with everyone he encountered. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth is also preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce VanMeter and Polly VanMeter; two dogs, PeeWee and Buckwheat. He is survived by his significant other, Deb Clark; one daughter, Kenna Long (Jimmy); one sister, Betty Harden (Dale); three grandchildren, Zara, Ian, and Kaiser “Kai”; two dogs, Shotgun and Goldie.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hawks family.