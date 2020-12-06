Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth William Brown, age 75 years, 8 months, and
23 days, of Beechgrove, will be conducted on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at
3:30 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with pastor John Lee officiating.
Visitation with the family will begin at 2:30 PM prior to services on
Sunday. Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, December 7, 2020, in
Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville. Mr. Brown passed away suddenly at his home
on Friday.
Mr. Kenneth was born on March 11, 1945, to the late Horace Kenneth and Ruby
Mai Chaffin Brown in Nashville, TN. After his high school graduation, he
joined the military and served his country in the United States Air Force.
Mr. Kenneth retired from South Central Bell where he was a line repair
mechanic. He and his wife Barbara attended the Manchester Freewill Baptist
Church. He loved riding his motorcycle and camping and was a member of the
Goldwing Road Riders Association and the Tennessee Pioneers of America
Camping Club. He also enjoyed attending the Senior Citizen in Manchester.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kenneth is preceded in death by his first
wife, Kathy Diane Beach Brown, and sister, Teresa Barnes. He is survived by
his wife of ten years, Barbara Armstrong Brown; son, Kenneth William Brown,
Jr.; daughters, Denise Casbon and her husband, Rodney, Angela Wells and her
husband, Jason, and Stephanie Timms; grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Dekota,
Branson, Dawson, and Jaxson; one great grandchild, Isabella; sister, Linda
Harmon; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Brown family.