Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Melvin Barnes, age 77, of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Mr. Barnes passed from this life following an extended illness on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his residence in Manchester.
Kenneth was born in Davidson County, TN on June 25, 1943, the son of the late Oscar and Margie Mullican Barnes. He was married to Mary Rose Amos Barnes on November 27, 1969. Kenneth enjoyed gardening, riding back roads in his truck, and fixing car. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary Barnes; one brother, Wayne Barnes; two sisters, Colleen Barnes and Evelyn Barnes; one grandson, Waylon Dodd. He is survived by his son, Tim McCullough (Larissa); two daughters, Darlene Reecer (Robert) and Charlene Dodd (Roger); one sister, Eva Wiseman; four grandchildren, Kenny, Breonna, Paige, and Kelley; four great-grandchildren, Tori, Erica, Tessa, and Austin; two nieces, Geraline Powers (Kurt) and Sharon Boothe (Randy).
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Barnes family.