Kenneth “Kenny” Richard Clark Cooper 6/10/20

Visitation with the family for Kenneth “Kenny” Richard Clark Cooper, age 33, will be held from 2 PM until 4 PM at Manchester Funeral Home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted at 4 PM following the visitation at the funeral home with Bro. Craig Collins officiating. Kenny passed away tragically on June 10 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Upon his sudden passing, Kenny chose to be an organ donor to save many lives. His wishes were fulfilled.
Kenny was born on October 29, 1986, to Kenneth Clark Cooper and Sibbianne Duke Capshaw in Tullahoma, TN. He was a computer tech and worked for his father at Mid-Tenn Fencing. Kenny loved playing baseball, going to the beach, GA Tech football, and fooling with anything technical. But his greatest love and joy was playing with his three daughters and having their own little dance parties.
Kenny is preceded in death by his grandmother, “MaMa”, Sibbie Duke Johnson and husband Bill Johnson; grandfather, Robbie “PaPa” Duke, and his uncle, Butch Duke. He is survived by his father, Kenneth Clark Cooper, mother, Sibbianne Duke Capshaw and stepdad, Bob; wife, Ciara Cooper; three daughters, Skyleigh Briann Cooper, Starlette Blaize Cooper, and Sealynn Breeze Cooper; sisters, Brooke Sibbilynn Burgess, and Tori Cooper; brother, Tayler Cooper; grandmothers, Carole Madden and Wanda Duke Andrews; aunt, Beth Duke; three nephews, two nieces, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cooper family.