Kenneth “K.K.” Huddleston Sr. , age 96, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022.
Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 24, 1925, during the Great Depression, to the late Perry and Beulah Huddleston, “K.K’ devoted his life to being a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. A United States Army Veteran, “K.K.” served in World War II in New Guinea and the Invasion of Leyte. He was a lifetime member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Manchester, Tennessee. “K.K.” was a member of the Highland Masonic Lodge #214 and served as a Shriner for the Alinea Temple of Manchester, Tennessee. Active in local politics, “K.K.” remained faithful to the Democratic Party throughout his lifetime and lobbied for fair wages and affordable housing. He was the former Chairman of the Manchester Housing Authority and negotiated a variety of contracts for those in need. A former Tennessee Highway Patrolman, “K.K.” would later retire in 1980, from Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Security where he formerly served as Vice President of International Guards Union of America. Prior to retirement, in 1978, “K.K.” opened KK Pawn Shop of Manchester, Tennessee and it remains open today. “K.K.” made it his life’s mission to help and serve others, he will surely be missed by his loving family, friends and the Manchester Community.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his ex-wife of thirty years, Robbie Huddleston; three brothers, Robert “Bob” Huddleston, John Huddleston and William “Outlaw” Huddleston; and two sisters, Annette Johnson and Doris Waller.
Survivors include one son, Kenneth “Ken” (Nancy) Huddleston, Jr, ; one sister, Connie Norton; two grandchildren, Zakk and Isabella Huddleston; and a special host of friends.
Visitation will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 5-7PM.
Funeral Services will be held, at the funeral home, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11AM.
Interment, with Military Honors, to follow at Salem Methodist Church Cemetery, 1021 Salem Church Rd., Cookeville, Tennessee 38501, at 2PM.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.