Kenneth G. Watkins of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, January 26,
2021 at his residence at the age of 66. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Pennington Cemetery in Franklin County. The family will
receive friends beginning at 12 PM.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Edgar Julius and
Goldie Grant Watkins. He was very active in his church, the Lighthouse
Christian Church of Tullahoma and served as song leader for many years. He
loved music and performed in the band, “Country Sounds”. His favorite
times were spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Kenneth Shane
Watkins and sister, Judy Mae Connors.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Watkins of Tullahoma; sons, Rodney
McKay Watkins (Michelle) of Franklin County and Christopher Shaun Watkins
(Julie) of Winchester; daughters, Alicia Michelle Gault (Jimmy) of Estill
Springs and Lori Renee Dine (Mark) of Shelbyville; brothers, Bobby Watkins
(Pat) of Tullahoma, Randy Watkins (Patsy) of Tullahoma and Kevin Watkins;
nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.