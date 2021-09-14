Mr. Ken Rogers, age 51, passed from this life on Monday, September 13, 2021, in Nashville, TN.
Ken was born in Coffee Co., TN, to his mother Wanda Kay Shelton Rogers and
late father, Jerry Lee Rogers. Ken loved anything to do with drag racing
including racing his Camaro. He also loved attending car shows, flea
markets and swap meets and loved going to cookouts or any family
gatherings. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by
brothers, Jonathan Dewayne Shelton and Terry Wayne Rogers.
Ken is survived by his wife of 6 years, Jennifer Rogers; mother, Kay
Rogers; step-sons, Austin Honea and Cody Honea; daughters, Heather Rogers
and Kaley Mitchell; step-daughters, Alicia Sudberry and Lindsay Honea;
grandchildren, Madison, Victor, Jase, Carson; step-grandson, Elijah.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, September 17, 2021, from
11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm with
Bro. Foy Rigney officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in
Morrison.
