Funeral services for Mr. Ken Kerry Brown, age 49, of Manchester will be conducted at 11:00AM on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, October 15, at the funeral home. Mr. Brown passed from this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Ken was born in Manchester, TN, the son of Harold E. and Deborah Brown. Ken loved cars, going fishing, and helping people. He loved spending time with his family, and especially being with his granddaughter. He was a loving husband, father, Pa, and son.
Ken is preceded in death by one brother, Harold C. Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, LeAnna Brown; one son, Kenny Lee Brown (Margaret); one granddaughter, Allison Brown; one sister-in-law, Michelle Brown; one brother-in-law, Scotty Peterson (Khristi); three nieces, Haley Brown, Dixie Brown, and Kerry Brown; two nephews, Dale Peterson and Josh Peterson (Holly); numerous other family members.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.