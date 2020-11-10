Kelly W. Neal of Huntsville passed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 56. The family will welcome friends for Visitation on Friday, November 13 at 11:00AM. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00PM with Bro Tommy Neal officiating and burial will be held at Lexie Crossroads Cemetery in Belvidere.
Ms. Neal had a very giving and generous heart. She loved to help people whenever she had the chance to do so. Ms. Neal was also known to have a green thumb with her plants. She enjoyed attending church at The Rock Family Worship Center, reading, and antique furniture.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Heindricks (Dannie) of New Market, AL; son, Alex Gonzalez of Huntsville, AL; daughter, Candice Cowan of Huntsville, AL; brother, Tommy Neal (Jessica) of Clarksville, TN; sister, Lisa Cobb (Tony) of Harvest, AL; grandchildren, Braylon Cowan, Kylie Cowan, Landon Cowan, and Xavier Gonzalez.
