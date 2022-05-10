Mr. Keith Alan Williams, age 63, of Tullahoma, TN, passed from this life on Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Williams was born in Yuma, Arizona, to his late parents John Clifford Williams and June Pippitt Williams. He and his wife, Tina, were both members of First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. He was a machinist by trade and worked for UTC Aerospace for 39 years of his career. Mr. Williams was a devout Georgia Bulldogs fan and loved going to an occasional game. He was a family man and loved his family very much. Mr. Williams was a hard worker, provider, and a no nonsense kind of person. He also loved his dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sheryl Williams. Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tina Williams; sons, Chris (Jacqueline) Williams and David (Kasi) Williams; daughter, Erika Paige Williams; brothers, Gary Williams and Curt (Karen) Williams; sister, Sherrie (Roger) Lowe; grandchildren, Kayleigh and Makenzie. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 12 noon in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
in Tullahoma, TN.
Keith Alan Williams
