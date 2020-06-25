Funeral services for Mrs. Kay Brown, age 75, of Manchester, will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Billy Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Brown passed from this life on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
Kay was born in McMinnville, TN on December 11, 1944, the daughter of the late Treva Etta Martin. She was a cosmetologist, and she owned her own shop for many years. Kay was a Godly woman and a devoted member of Forest Mill Church of Christ. She loved to cook, tend to her flowers, listen to music and dance. She played golf growing up and was a member of a golf league. Above all though, she loved being with her family. Kay was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her mother, Kay is also preceded in death by one brother, Randall Martin. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Gerald Dwane Brown; one daughter, Belinda McCullough (Barry); one brother, Mike Martin (Mary); two granddaughters, Erin Stubblefield (Dustin Murray) and Katie Hillis; one great-granddaughter, Jonnalee Hillis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Kay’s name to Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN, 1710 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN, 37203.
Kay’s final wishes were for her family and friends to not mourn her passing. She hopes everyone will celebrate her life here on Earth, as well as her new life and home in Heaven with her Lord.