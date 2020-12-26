Katie Mae Judge of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital at the age of 65. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 30 at 11:00AM at Gum Creek Cemetery.
A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Goldie Payne Johnson. She loved God and her family. Mrs. Judge was kind and had a heart for people, always put others before herself.
In addition the her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters; daughter, Betty Jane Judge; son-in-law, Jimmy Pinegar.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Judge; sons, Mark Johnson (Debbie), Kenny Judge (Angel), Keith Judge (Erica); daughter, Goldina Pinegar; brother, Jerold Johnson (Darlene); sister, Janie Crouch; 17 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made out to them to help with the expenses of the funeral.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.