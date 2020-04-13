A graveside service for Mrs. Kathy Elaine Arnold, age 60, of Manchester, will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 for her immediate family. Mrs. Arnold passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after an extended illness.
Kathy was born in Tullahoma, TN, the daughter of the late Oscar and Evelyn Tucker Hale. She worked with her husband at Ralph’s Body Shop and Towing, as well as at Manchester Speedway. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and taking care of her family.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Evelyn Hale; loving husband, Ralph Edward Arnold. She is survived by three brothers, Roy Trammell (Barbara), Levoy Hale (Rhonda), and Aaron Hale all of Manchester; two children, Jason Arnold (Jeri) of Florida and Ralph E. Arnold (Shannon); three grandchildren, Ryan Arnold, Jaelee Arnold, and Taylor Arnold; and a very good friend, Jimmy Nippers; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Arnold family.