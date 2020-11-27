Kathryn Davis of Manchester passed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020
at her residence at the age of 94. Graveside services are scheduled for
Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 AM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A native of Manchester, she was the daughter of the late James Robert and
Pearl Shelton Lynch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her husband, Grady Davis; sons, Kevin, Michael and Randall Davis; three
brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Davis is survived by daughter, Debra Swigart and her husband, Jim of
Washington, IL and four grandchildren.
