Kathleen Chisam Hennessee was born November 3, 1925, and she passed from this life at the age of 94 on August 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Tom and Nannie Webb Chisam.
A long time member of the Forest Mill Church of Christ and was baptized in 1946 by the late Luke Gibbs. She was married in 1946 to her husband Edgar Hennessee who preceded her in death on January 8, 1991.
Survivors are one son, Joe Edd Hennessee and his wife Sandy; two grandsons, Eric (Vanessa) of Murfreesboro and Charlie (Katie) Hennessee of Manchester; two great-grandsons, Eli and Sebastian; two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Rowan; several special nieces and nephews, and a lot of friends.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Forest Edwin, Mason Ray, and JT Chisam; three sisters, Mary Helen, Juanita, and Audrey.
Kathleen’s hobbies were reading, crocheting, spending time with her family, and going to church.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
