Kathleen C. Lawson

Lawson, Kathleen C., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, December 21st, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 83. Kathleen was born in Huntland, Alabama to the late Jonas and Eva White Campbell. Kathleen loved her family and her church family. She loved to serve and was a dedicated volunteer at New Creation Church. She served on the cleaning team, the special events team, the drama team and the Sunday morning prep team. In the past, Kathleen was also heavily involved in the church choir. She loved to sew and was an avid bowler before her husband passed away. She also loved to work. For eighteen years she was an employee of Walmart in Tullahoma. For ten of those eighteen years, she was the department manager in Fabrics and Office Supplies. But the thrill of her heart was children. For the past ten years, Kathleen has been an employee of First Baptist Church Children’s Department. She kept children 3-4 times a week. These children, and others from her own church, were the highlight of her days. And there’s never been a child that met her, that didn’t love her dearly. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Bug” Lawson; two children, Tresea Lawson and Jeff Lawson; six brothers and sisters and their spouses, Lester Campbell (Jo), Wendell Campbell (Jean), Marvelene Simmons (Doug), Nellie Winton (Avis), Joe Horace Campbell, and Ruth Marcom Mankin (Don); and her beloved cat Sissy. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Sheila Robertson and her husband Hubert of Lynchburg; two sisters, Sara Good of Pulaski, Wisconsin, and Juanita Campbell of Manchester; many nieces and nephews; and two sister-in-laws, Alice Lawson and Mary Jane Lawson both of Tullahoma. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 27th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 28th, 2020 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Don Burkhalter and Tim Totty officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen C. Lawson
