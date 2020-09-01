Kathleen Anne Houser of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, September 1,
2020 at her residence at the age of 71 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends from 5-8 PM on Thursday, September 3 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
Kathleen, a native of Warren, OH, was the daughter of the late Edward and
Betty Hardwick Silva. She was a member of Kings Cross Church and was very
committed to her faith. Kathleen was a teacher. She enjoyed spending time
with her family as well as gardening, decorating and reading. She loved
animals, especially her dog, Penny. She was a member of the Tullahoma
Women’s Club and served as the recording secretary. She was a substitute
teacher in Tullahoma and taught English as a second language at First
Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Len Houser of Tullahoma; daughters, Deborah
Potter (Clay) of Park City, Emily Cox (Jamie) of Nashville and Lindsey
Morgan (Eric) of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Logan Morgan of Manchester,
Haley Morgan (Jeff) of Manchester, Katy Potter of Park City, Jimmy Speegle
(Miranda) of Hermitage and Zoe and Henry Morgan, both of Tullahoma and
great grandchildren, Xavier and Loki Speegle and Harrison Morgan.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.