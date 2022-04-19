Katherine “Kathy” Ann O’Kelley of Manchester passed this life on Saturday,
April 16 at her residence at the age of 74. Services are scheduled for
Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the service time. Burial
will follow at 3:30 PM at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens, 9090 TN 100,
Nashville, TN 37221.
A native of Waverly, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elvin Leroy
Curtis and the late Lottie H. Speckstadt Curtis. Kathy was a great
homemaker and wanted everything clean and in its place. She enjoyed
cooking, listening to country music and dancing. She also like to visit
Panama City Beach.
“Anyone who knows her knows Kathy loved to laugh. And no doubt they know
she could be tough minded as well. She loved her children dearly and
adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May 16, 2022 would have
marked her 55th wedding anniversary with Wayne who she loved from the day
she met him. She loved photos and kept piles of family pictures and
keepsakes. She loved country music and anything Alan Jackson ever sang.
In her younger days she loved to dance and do the two-step. One of her
other favorite things to do was ride around town in Wayne’s truck to see
the sights. There’s going to be a big hole in the hearts of all who loved
her. We love you Kathy as wife, mother, sister, grandmother,
great-grandmother, relative, and friend and you will be dearly missed. May
our Father in heaven grant you to rest in peace now and be raised to
eternal life in glory with Him through Jesus our Lord.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Corey
Curtis.
She is survived by husband, Kenneth O’Kelley Sr., of Manchester; sons,
Randall Patrick Curtis of Manchester, Kenneth O’Kelley Jr (Lisa) of
Lascassas and Terry O’Kelley of Manchester; daughters, Shawnee Waters of
Clarksville and Jackie Sawyers of Centerville; brother, Bobby Joe Curtis
(Charlotte) of Lakeland, TN; sisters, Betty Malloch (Terry) of Prior Lake,
Minnesota, Sherry Pewitt (Don) and Dottie Stinson, both of Lyles, TN;
grandchildren, Ashley Curtis Thurman (Dallas), Austin O’Kelley (Sarah),
Luke O’Kelley, Rachel Neal (Kyle), Justin and Joshua Waters and Cody and
Courtney Sawyers and four great grandchildren plus another who is on the
way.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.