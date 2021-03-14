Mrs. Katherine Ellen Fults, age 86, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence
surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Fults was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Lottie Sain
Jones and John G. Jones. She was a homemaker all her life and always took
care of her family. Mrs. Fults was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend and
she loved her family dearly. She loved home decorating, crafting, reading
and loved flowers. Mrs. Fults was a beautiful singer and she always loved
hearing the birds chirping outside. In addition to her parents, she was
preceded in death by a son, John W. Fults; grandson, John W. Fults, Jr.;
sister, Carolyn Cole; brother, Verlon Jones; son-in-law, Dan Scott.
Mrs. Fults is survived by her loving husband, Porter Fults; daughters,
Deidra Scott, Kathy (Dexter) Toombs; sisters, Frances O’Kelley, Jonnie
Jones, and Peggy Brandon; grandchildren, Chandra Scott, Brittany Toombs,
Danielle Scott, Brannon Toombs, Kayla Wakefield; great grandchildren, Ethan
Potter, Austin Howard, Zoey Holloway, Bryton Toombs, Bryleigh Wakefield,
and Jace Richardson.
Family will receive friends Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 5:00pm until
9:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral service will be
conducted on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1:00pm from the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in
Summittville Cemetery.
