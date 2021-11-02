Katherine Diane Sherrill, age 69, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at home with her family. She was born in Michigan City, Indiana on the 7th of April, 1952 to James Elroy Reed and Artie Louise Jones Reed. She is preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, Raymond Doyle Sherrill; two sons, Christopher Alan Sherrill and wife, Gina and Jason Todd Sherrill and wife, Sonya Koren; two brothers, Howard David Reed and wife, Connie, Richard Dale Reed; one sister, Donna Lynn Reed; 5 grandchildren, Virginia Albany Sherrill, Haley Koren Sherrill, Amelia Anne Sherrill, Alyssa Faith Sherrill and Kyra Morgan Sherrill. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was a “LOVING” wife, mother, mother-in-law and Nana. She loved cooking for her family and always made sure everyone got their favorites. Her greatest joy was in spending time, and doing for, her children, grandchildren, other family members and friends. She will always be “Aunt Bunny” to her niece, Katy; great nephew, Alex; great nieces, Avery Kate and Ansley, whom she took care of. Special note: She took great joy all year long in putting together boxes for her granddaughters for Christmas. She
retired from Batesville Casket Company where she worked for 35 years. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 4-8pm at Central Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Thursday,
November 4, 2021 at 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home with Elder Dwight Duckworth officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
