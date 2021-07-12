Katherine Bell Johnson Goodwin of Normandy went to her heavenly home on July 9, 2021 at the age of 97. Mrs. Goodwin was born to the late William Dewey and Frances Hill Johnson and lived her entire life in Bedford County, TN- the past 69 years in her home in Normandy. She was the oldest living resident in the town of Normandy, a fact she was very proud of, and liked to tell you about. Her last four months were spent at Brookdale Senior Living with the wonderful, caring staff and group of new friends that she made. Katherine was a long-time employee of Tennessee Apparel, and retired from there in 1988. She was also a member of Normandy United Methodist Church. Katherine loved preparing Sunday dinners for her family every week, and did so for many years. Her pinto beans, cornbread, and fresh coconut cake were favorites and loved by all. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goodwin is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Goodwin; daughter, Mary Floyd; grandson, Robby Latremore; and three brothers and sisters. She is survived by three children, Barbara Murray of Tullahoma, Thomas (Jodie) Goodwin of Winchester, and Don Goodwin of Tullahoma; Grandchildren, David (Lori) Floyd of Tullahoma, Lisa Floyd, Mark (Tish) Perry of Tullahoma, Jennifer (Jason) Fritz of Chattanooga, Christopher (Heather) Goodwin of Tullahoma, and Clint (Laurie) Goodwin of Moore County; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law Jane Goodwin of Murfreesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mrs. Goodwin took place on Monday, July 12, with Rev. Laurie Raulston officiating, followed by burial at Blanton Chapel Cemetery in Coffee County. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Katherine’s memory be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959; Normandy United Methodist Church P.O. Box 168, Normandy, TN 37360; or the National League of POW/MIA Families 5673 Columbia Pike- Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.