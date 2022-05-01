Mrs. Karrol June Basham, age 81, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Basham was born in McMinnville, TN, to her late parents Alton A.
Hendrixson and Lucille Bess Hendrixson. She was a homemaker all her life.
Mrs. Basham loved gardening and taking care of her animals. When she was
younger, she had an artistic side in painting, photography, creative
writing, and playing guitar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded
in death by a sister, Jo Anne Bishop.
Mrs. Basham is survived by a son, Brent (Ladonne) Basham; daughter, Lia
(Brent) Parsley; brother, Douglas Hendrixson; grandchildren, Matthew and
Brad Basham, Ryan Jennings; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 12noon
until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00pm in the
chapel of Central Funeral Home with Paul Parsley officiating. Burial will
follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Basham family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com