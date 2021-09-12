Karen Knight 73 of Fayetteville, passed away Sept. 10, 2021.
Graveside services will be Monday Sept. 13, 2021 at 1 pm at Lincoln Cemetery.
Pastor Tim Wright and Bro. Larry Lindsey will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Kenneth and Lillian Watson, her 1st husband; Wayne Moorehead and sister; Beverly Diane Sugg
She is survived by husband; Bill Knight
Son: Troy Griffin and Evie Doud
Daughter; LeAnn Hernandez and husband- Adrian
Sisters: Sandra Ivey and Raetta Mcbay
Grandchildren: Zach and TJ Hernandez and Hunter Griffin
Several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren
In Lieu of flowers donation can to made to: St. Jude’s Children Hospital
Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments