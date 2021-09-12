Karen Knight

Karen Knight 73 of Fayetteville, passed away Sept. 10, 2021. 

Graveside services will be Monday Sept. 13, 2021 at 1 pm at Lincoln Cemetery. 

Pastor Tim Wright and Bro. Larry Lindsey will officiate. 

She was preceded in death by her parents; Kenneth and Lillian Watson, her 1st husband; Wayne Moorehead and sister; Beverly Diane Sugg 

She is survived by husband; Bill Knight 

Son: Troy Griffin and Evie Doud 

Daughter; LeAnn Hernandez and husband- Adrian 

Sisters: Sandra Ivey and Raetta Mcbay 

Grandchildren: Zach and TJ  Hernandez and Hunter Griffin 

Several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren 

In Lieu of flowers donation can to made to: St. Jude’s Children Hospital 

Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments 