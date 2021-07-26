Karen Anderson of Manchester, Tennessee passed this life on Saturday, July
24, 2021 at Southern Hills Tristar Medical Center at the age of 57. No
services are scheduled at this time.
Karen, a native of Florida, was the daughter of the late Robert and Alene
Holmes. She enjoyed collecting angels, going to yard sales and visiting
antique stores. She also loved dogs and her beloved pets.
She is survived by her son, Ray Chapman of Murfreesboro; daughter, Tisha
Schulz (John) of Indianapolis; brother, Jay Holmes (Rita) of McMinnville;
sisters, Bobbie Owens (Jimmy) and Kathy Holmes of McMinnville and Francis
Warren of Smithville; grandchildren, Harmony Chapman, Colten Talbert,
Mattie Schulz and Jalen Schulz.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
