Kara Nicole Massey Baker of Hillsboro passed this life in an automobile
accident on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the age of 30. The family will receive
friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, from 11 AM – 1
PM. Graveside Services will immediately follow at Prairie Plains Methodist
Church Cemetery in Hillsboro.
Kara, a native of Atlanta, GA, was the daughter of Ronnie Massey and Angela
Kersey. Kara was a very loving and thoughtful person. At the age of 20,
she donated a kidney to a family friend. She and her husband, Luke had
recently relocated from Georgia to the Hillsboro area and were expecting
their first child, Lily. She was very excited about being a mother. Kara
and Luke had a special relationship and she often referred to him as “Her
Person”. She enjoyed gardening, reading and playing the piano. She loved
music and had a lovely voice. She loved her dogs, Chewy, Timber and Hank
and her cat, Pumpkin.
Kara was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bobby Crawford and her
grandfather-in-law, Curtis Baker.
She is survived by her husband, Luke Baker of Hillsboro; father, Ronnie
Massey (Ashlie) of Covington, GA; mother, Angela Kersey of Jesup, GA;
Grandmother, Loretta Crawford of Nahunta, GA; In-laws, Steve and Betsy
Baker of Covington, GA; grandmother-in-law, Susan Mitchell of Covington,
GA; sisters, Hayli Massey and Oliyvia Monteagudo, both of Athens, GA and
Anyka and Cadyn Massey, both of Covington, GA; brother-in-law, Matthew
Baker (Emily) of Athens, GA and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be
made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300,
Rockville, MD 20852 or the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P O Box 5014,
Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.