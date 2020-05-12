Phillips, Julie Jean, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 64. Julie was born in Benton, Kentucky to the late Gene and Martha Shemwell Phillips. She was a graduate of Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky and went on to graduate from Motlow College in Tullahoma with a degree in Accounting. Julie worked at ASCEND Federal Credit Union from 1991-1998 and then went to work as a Bookkeeper for Tullahoma City Schools and had retired from that position in October of 2019. She also worked as the Secretary of the Tullahoma Educational Foundation for Excellence from 2015-2019. Julie was a member of Cedar Lane Church of Christ and was active as a childrenâ€™s Bible teacher and in many ladiesâ€™ activities throughout the years. She was very passionate about her favorite sports teams, especially the University of Kentucky, Tullahoma Wildcats and the Tennessee Titans. Julie had a passion for helping others with her kind and compassionate spirit. She was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, and special friend to so many who will be unbelievable missed by all who knew and loved her. Julie is survived by her three sons, Joel, Marshall and Will Phillips; two brothers, Johnny Phillips (Tracy) and Charlie Phillips (Denise); one sister, Janie Turner; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15th, 2020 at Cedar Lane Church of Christ from 10:00am-12:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12:00pm with Bro. Gary Johnson and Johnny Phillips officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Winchester Christian Academy, P.O. Box 715, Winchester, Tennessee 37398.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Julie Jean Phillips
Julie Jean Phillips 5/15/20
