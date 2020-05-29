Julie A Weaver of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at
her residence at the age of 58. Graveside services are scheduled for
Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation
will be from 5-8 PM on Friday, March 29, 2020 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home.
Miss Weaver, a native of Grundy County, was the daughter of the late James
H. and Ellen Mary Traynier Weaver. She was a member of the Living Water
Pentecostal Church of Manchester and enjoyed fishing, traveling to the
beach and playing games on Facebook. She was an avid TN Vols football fan
and enjoyed being with family and friends. She loved her dogs, Sambo and
Lexie.
She is survived by friends, Pam Ferrell (Billy), Ronnie Wells (Laura),
Teena Bailey, Cindy Morgan and Kim Howse, all of Tullahoma.
