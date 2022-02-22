Julia Carol Prosser of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at her residence at the age of 80. Graveside Services are scheduled on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2 PM at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1:30 PM.
A native of Savannah, TN, she was the daughter of the late J C and Effie Deford Clement. She enjoyed music and played the piano. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and doing embroidery. She liked to read and watch movies and was an avid Vanderbilt University football and basketball fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Daniel Prosser and son, Danny Prosser.
Mrs. Prosser is survived by son, Tony Prosser (Kristy) of Tullahoma; daughter, Dana Binder (Randy) of Knotts Island, NC; grandchildren, Jared Prosser (Jennifer), Jacob Prosser, Justin and Chris Mangrum, Jacklyn Cravens-Pickens (Justin), Kourtney Jodlowski (Christopher), Jordan Binder (Megan) and Courtney Binder and six great grandchildren.Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.