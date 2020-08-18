Judy Gail Douglas of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, August 14, 2020
at St. Thomas West Hospital at the age of 64. No services are scheduled.
Mrs. Douglas, a native of Hartsville, TN, was the daughter of the late John
and Nellie Stafford. She was an avid TN Vols and Dallas Cowboys football
fan. She liked helping people.
She is survived by son, Dallas Sturgis of Nashville; daughter, Tracy
Covington of Jonesboro, Arkansas; brothers, Jimmy and Johnny Stafford;
sister, Linda Reece; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
