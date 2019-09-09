Judy E. Johnson of Winchester, passed this life on Sunday, September 8,
2019 at Elk River Health and Rehab in Winchester at the age of 77. A
Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Judy, a native of Crookston, Minnesota, was the daughter of the late Vernon
and Evelyn Sorenson Helm. She was an English teacher at Mission College in
Santa Clara, CA. After retirement she and her husband, Wayne, relocated to
Middle Tennessee to be near family. She loved teaching and reading. She
also enjoyed going to the beach and watching the fishing boats come in
while living in California.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Daniel Jon
Bevans and brother, Vern Helm.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband, Wayne Johnson of Winchester; son,
Gary J. Bevans and his wife, Gina of Decherd; daughter, Lisa Adair and her
husband, Jeff of Murfreesboro and three grandchildren.
