Judith Marilyn Beall
July 10, 1947 – June 13, 2020
Judith Marilyn Beall, age 72, of Manchester, TN, left this world on June 13, 2020 to go into the arms of her loving LORD. Judy and Joann (her twin sister) were born on July 10, 1947 to Max I and Ruth Elsie (Drange) Swartzell. She graduated from Bristol High School, Bristol, IN in 1965. She attended Olivet Nazarene College from 1965 to 1968. On January 24, 1970, she married Michael J Beall, they lived and served the LORD together, until her death.
Judy was a faithful follower of the LORD, from age 12. She shared Jesus Christ with everyone she met, and was around. She lived an unselfish life, sharing the LORD’s UNCONDITIONAL LOVE with EVERYONE. She had a giving heart, sharing at times everything she had. Even after her death, with the donation of her organs and tissue so others could live.
She loved working with ALL ages of children, and adults. She taught Sunday School, organized and ran Junior Churches, one on a military base with over 300 children. She worked in Vacation Bible Schools, doing arts and crafts. Every VBS program she was involved with, the kids loved to do the crafts she created, and many adults also wanted to do the crafts. She was a lay speaker, sharing the Word of the LORD. She counseled 1000’s of people over the years, always pointing them to the LORD. She always listened, time after time, even if it was the same issues that were repeated to her, she just listened
She loved and served the LORD with everything inside her, she used the talents she was blessed with. The LORD used her! This is the heritage she has passed onto her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was a life long devoted and Godly housewife, and care giver to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to bake and decorate cakes, in every shape and size you could imagine, she also taught cake decorating. Doing so as a side business, for most of her life.
Her total goal in life was to share the love, grace, mercy, peace, hope, and joy of serving and being one with the LORD, to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents Max (1988) and Ruth (1984) Swartzell, and one brother Larry Edward (2015) Swartzell.
She is survived by her husband Mike, sons Mike Jr and Tracy, grandchildren Kelsi (Beall) and Chris Welch, Dustin and Damica (Flores), Wyatt and Vanessa (Martinez), and Colton Dakota Beall, great-grandchildren Jason, Olivia, Lillianna, Johnny, Valerie, and Jaxen. Sisters and brothers: Joann (Swartzell) and Ralph Leiby, Karen (Swartzell) and LaVerne Patterson, Ron and Judy Swartzell, Marlene (Swartzell) and Dennis Meredith, Dennis Swartzell, and Brian and Lauri Swartzell.
After Judy gave her organs and tissue so many others could live, she was placed into the care of the Neptune Society, Brentwood, TN for her body to be cremated.
A memorial service will be at the Summitville United Methodist Church, 15 Clark St., Manchester, TN, on Judy’s and Joann’s birthday July 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Rev James Butler will officiate, with Barry Phelps, and Kim Young assisting. The service will be held outside in the covered pavilion (please bring your own outdoor chairs, but metal folding chairs will be available).
There also will be a memorial service held in the Bristol – Elkhart, IN area on Sept 5, time and location to be announced later.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Summitville United Methodist Church, or the local church you attend.
