Judith Lee Goryan of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Tuesday, November
16, 2021, at her residence at the age of 80. No services are scheduled.
Mrs. Goryan, a native of Riverside, CA, was the daughter of the late
Charles Kelley and Doris June Moody Diehl. She was a lifelong resident of
Riverside, CA and recently relocated to the Tullahoma, TN area. She loved
music and singing and enjoyed traveling. Her favorite times were spent with
her family and entertaining during the Holidays.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred
Esther Diehl, and Virginia Ann Crawford.
Mrs. Goryan is survived by daughters, Melody Walker of Riverside, CA and
Kristi Hall (Jeff) of Tullahoma; fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great
grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.