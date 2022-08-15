Juanita Campbell, age 80, of Decherd, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Campbell was born in Huntland, TN, to her late parents Jonas Campbell and Eva White Campbell. She worked as a janitor for AEDC until her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Lee Barnes; grandson, Jessie Lee Barnes; great granddaughter, Emma Grace Grant; siblings, Wendell Campbell, Lester Campbell, Joe Horace Campbell, Marvelene Simmons, Nellie Winton, Annie Ruth Marcrom-Mankin, and Kathleen Lawson.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by son, Jimmy Darryl Barnes; sister, Sarah Ann Good, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Brittany Grant, Amber Barnes, Allister Barnes; great grandchildren, Ashlynn Grant, Cora Lee Grant, Atlas Barnes.
Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.
Central Funeral Home in honored to serve the Campbell family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com