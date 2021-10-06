Joyce Reid, age 88, passed this life on Monday, October 4, 2021, at her
residence. The family will receive friends from 11 AM – 1 PM Thursday,
October 7th at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Chapel services will be held
at 1 PM with Brother Jerry Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at
Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
Ms. Reid, a native of Winchester, was the daughter of the late Mack Henry
Williams and Georgia Catherine Cooper Williams. In addition to her parents,
she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Edward Reid; children, Sandy
Underwood and Cathy Brewer and granddaughter, Nichole Reid. She loved her
family and Elvis.
She is survived by her son, Frank Edward Reid II (Debbie); grandchildren,
Amanda Rice (Kenny), Jacob Reid (Breanna), Sarah Northcutt (Dylan), Shannon
Besherse, Brandy Womack (Jason), Stevie Underwood and a host of
great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.